Residents of Pocahontas remember & honor a local treasure

The town of Pocahontas said a final farewell to a local fixture, Thomas Childress.

“Tom was the town. The town was his family, the town, the people and there will be no other who will love Pocahontas more than Tom did,” said Tazewell County Northern District Supervisor, Maggie Asbury.

Asbury was a personal friend of Childress. She celebrated his birthday with him a day before he passed. She said he was the first to encourage her to run for her current position.

“His exact statement was, 'I can't win again but my lady you can.'”

Childress knew neighbor, Terry Collins since Collins was an infant.

“Mr. Childress is basically a country boy. A Politician. A historian,” said Collins. “He's all those thing rolled up into one.”

Ask anybody who knew him and they'd say one of Childress' favorite places in the town was the cemetery he's buried in.

“Tommy loved the cemetery he had that cemetery mapped out in his mind,” said Michelle Crigger, acting president of Historic Pocahontas Incorporated.

She first met Childress when she was in the third grade at Abbs Valley Elementary. He was recruiting kids for a candlelight ceremony.

“He could remember every little thing about everything that ever happened in Tazewell County or in West Virginia,” said Charles “Charlie” Orrock.

Childress was a living, breathing encyclopedia. In one of his last interviews with our own Rick Douglas, he raddled off facts better than Britannica.

Acting Historic Pocahontas Incorporated president Michelle Crigger said no one can fill his shoes and his 71 years of hard work is not in vain.

“Tommy had a dream of having a building built back where the company store was with the face of the company store on there and at some point in the future we hope to accomplish that,” said Crigger.

A legacy of good work left by a gentleman, a historian, a politician, and a local icon.