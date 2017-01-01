Cold and possible snow by the end of this week

(WVVA) Rain showers will be scattered around the area overnight and again on Monday. Above normal temperatures are expected early this week as some upper level ridging takes shape across the eastern US. High temperatures will be in the 50s on Monday and in the upper 50s to near 60 on Tuesday with scattered showers continuing.

A cold front will usher in colder weather beginning Wednesday with rain showers changing to snow showers. Some light accumulation is possible in the highest elevations, but not much snow is expected overall. Highs on Thursday and Friday will likely be in the 30s, with mountain areas possibly staying in the 20s. An upper level disturbance may bring us a chance of a few snow showers Thursday night and Friday morning with some light accumulation possible.

Winter weather may become more active by the weekend, but recent forecast model guidance remains unclear. A tremendous amount of uncertainty remains for next weekend at this time.