Mercer County gears up for NYE

West Virginia's House has voted to legalize doctor-prescribed marijuana to treat certain medical conditions.More >>
A strong cold front will head our way Wednesday evening, bringing the chance for scattered severe thunderstorms around and after sun-down Wednesday...More >>
The Wythe County Commissioner of the Revenue announced what she termed a "slight increase in Agriculture Land Use Rates." Commissioner Faye Barker says she "intends to increase the assessed value of agricultural land from $550 to $600 per acre."More >>
An official says two people have died after being hit by a train in West Virginia.More >>
Residents gathered this evening at Athens Baptist Church along with Community Connections and the Mercer County Substance Abuse coalition to discuss substance abuse ranging from tobacco to abuse of opioids.More >>
We have beefed-up our Capitol Beat section to give you more up-to-the-minute news out of the Capitol in Charleston. Find links to live streams from the WV House and Senate, plus the latest tweets from both houses and Gov. Jim Justice.More >>
A coal-related job fair at Bluefield State College was held today.More >>
