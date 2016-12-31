Mercer County gears up for NYE

Excitement is filling the air all across mercer county as folks await the ball or lemon to drop.

Travis Harry is the owner of big whiskey barbecue and this is his first year experiencing the lemon drop as a store front business owner.

“It's the first new year's eve in downtown Bluefield not really sure what to expect but we're excited for anything,” said Harry.

“The Lemon drop actually brings a large group of people here to downtown and having that bring people in as a draw, and us being here to be a part of that, also is definitely going to boost business.”

The Beautification Commission says the lemon drop is a experience like no other..

“We have a lemon built and drop that as our ball,” said Gail Satterfield.

In Princeton there is the downtown countdown.

Coordinator Lori McKinney says it is a magical night.

“It's an extraordinary memory to make with your family. It's a meaningful tradition,” said McKinney.

“In the past a lot of people have just sit around and watched television. They've watched people having fun in New York City, but now we're not just watching it on TV. We're all a part of it so that's a really special thing.”