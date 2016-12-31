Wyoming East gets by Independence - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Wyoming East gets by Independence

Posted:
WYOMING COUNTY (WVVA) -

The Wyoming East boys basketball team improved to 4-1 on the year with a 63-60 win over Independence on Saturday.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday and was made up on Saturday afternoon. 

The Warriors are now 4-1 on the season. Next up they are at Pikeview on Tuesday. The Patriots fall to 3-2 and take on Liberty on Friday.

