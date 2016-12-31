One airlifted after accident on Route 460 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

One airlifted after accident on Route 460

Posted:
By Alison Wickline, WVVA Weekend News anchor / Multimedia Journalist
BLUEFIELD, VA (WVVA) -

UPDATE: 

One person was released from the hospital after being airlifted from an accident that happened on route 460.

Last night around 6PM, two vehicles collided on route 460 right at the state line near the Cole Chevy dealership.

The rear-end impact was so forceful that one vehicle was knocked across the state line.

First responders blocked off 460 and redirected traffic until the victim on the Virginia side could be cut out of his vehicle and airlifted.

Police are still investigating the cause of the accident.

One person has been airlifted after a vehicle accident on Route 460 in Bluefield, VA.

According to first responders, the accident happened Saturday evening on Route 460 near the Cole Chevy dealership.

Details are still very limited at this time, but we do know one victim was airlifted.

The accident has blocked off 460 and traffic is being redirected.

