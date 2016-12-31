Hokies upset Duke at home - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Hokies upset Duke at home

On Saturday the Virginia Tech Hokies continued their hot start to the season with a 89-75 win over Duke in their ACC opener. The Blue Devils were without star guard Grayson Allen who was still serving his indefinite suspension from the team. However that did not stop the Hokies. They led nearly the entire 40 minute game and improved to 12-1 and 1-0 in conference play in the win.

Justin Bibbs led the way for the Hokies 18 points. Four of the five Hokies starters finished in double figures.

The team shot 55 percent from the field and 61 percent from behind the three-point line. 

The Hokies continue ACC play on Wednesday at North Carolina State. 

