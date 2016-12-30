WVU Men open Big 12 play with a win

Stillwarter, OK

WVVA-TV

The West Virginia Mens Basketball team kicked off the Big 12 season with a 92-75 win on the road at Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers were led by Daxter Miles Jr who had 22 points. They also got 15 points out of Javon Carter. The gold and blue improve to 12-1 on the year. Up next, they will travel to TCU on Monday.