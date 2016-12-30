Greenbrier County takes home 6 "Best of WV" awards

The results are in and Lewisburg has 6 recipients from WV Living's magazine "Best of West Virginia."

Those winners include, The Wild Bean for Best Coffee Shop, The Greenbrier for Best Resort and Best Place for Golf, Lewisburg Chocolate Festival for Best Festival, Smooth Ambler Spirits for Best Distillery, Mayor John Manchester for Best Mayor, and Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company as runner-up for Best Mountain State Brewing Company.

"Actually, that was the best our little area has done having that many winners. Before, we had maybe 3 or 4 at most, so we're really really proud this year," said Kristi Godby, Media Relations Manger for Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

"It's nice to have at the end of the year recognition for a lot of the businesses and activities that go on here," added Mayor of Lewisburg and recipient of Best Mayor, John Manchester.

To just be nominated was a privilege for these winners.

"I mean it's an honor. Every award that we win feels like the first, but it's great to be recognized for these amazing achievements and that we get to continue to produce really high class, quality spirits and buy more grain from our local farmers and put more families in Greenbrier County to work," said Valerie Colella, Retail Office Associate at Smooth Ambler Spirits.

"Well this is the second year in a row and there's a lot of good mayors in this state and Lewisburg is a wonderful city to represent, so I'm really proud. There are a lot of equal candidates around the state doing great things and I'm just proud that it was my day in the sun," said Lewisburg Mayor, John Manchester.

Some of the winners are focused on maintaining their title.

"I think we just have to keep stepping up our game. Keep getting some new people in here. Lewisburg, Coolest Small Town in America, so there's always incentive for new people to come and visit us and we've just got to stay on top of our game," said Michael Griffith, barista at The Wild Bean.

If you would like to see the full list of winners, you can visit their website http://www.wvliving.com/Winter-2016/The-Best-of-West-Virginia-2016/