The Greenbrier set to bring in new year

The Greenbrier Resort is set to ring in the new year in style after months of preparation for their annual New Years Eve bash.

"The planning for the soiree started months ago actually. Essentially, about almost right after last year's soiree--just because it's such a large event and we just want to get ahead of it and get it marketed. And because of that, I feel we're in good shape right now. Still a lot to do and we are sold out. We've been sold out for two weeks, so it's great," said Bryan Skelding, Executive Chef at The Greenbrier.

Expectations for the soiree have a movie-like feel.

"We wanted to have that party feel to it and making sure that people came in here and said, 'wow. It's almost like Great Gatsby' or something like that. A huge bash," Skelding said.

Despite the flood disaster in the summer, The Greenbrier was able to end the year on a high note.

"Even with all the devastation we had over the summertime, that we're back and bigger than ever really. I mean this is the best December. I've been here almost twelve years, and it's probably the busiest December I've ever seen," said Skelding.

"We are recovering from devastation and we still are. We're still making repairs. We did see a decline in business, so that's something we have to contend with toward the end of the year as well, but the numbers look good and, in some cases, better for December," added Director of Communications at The Greenbrier, Erik Hastings.

2017 may bring better luck to the resort.

"Because of the repairs, 2017 is looking to be one of our better years. We should be fully operational, including golf, and hopefully we'll see some of the families and previous guests that didn't come in 2016, return in 2017," Hastings said.

