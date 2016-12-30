Raleigh County toddler appears on NBC's 1st Look - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Raleigh County toddler appears on NBC's 1st Look

By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY, W.VA. (WVVA) A Raleigh County toddler is making a name for herself on the runway.

Maryann Hatfied of Beaver recently appeared on NBC's 1st Look, which airs after Saturday Night Live (SNL) in the New York City markets. The three-year-old competed for a chance to be host Ashley Robert's toddler double. 

The toddler also recently participated in the America's Next Tot Model show in Orlando, Fla., where she not only had a chance to strut the runway and the red carpet, but got top tips from experts. 

"It was great. We got to go to Disney World and be together as a family in stay in a nice hotel. So I'm blessed to be able to support her and we really enjoyed in the experience," said Hatfield's father, Ben. 

In addition to modeling, Maryann also loves acting. To see some of her work, check out https://www.facebook.com/maryannmariehatfield/?fref=ts

