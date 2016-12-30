Snow knocks power to dozens of Raleigh County residents

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) Dozens are without power after snow overnight in Raleigh County.



According to AEP estimates on Friday morning, 67 households are currently without power in the Maxwell Hill and Sweeneysburg Road area.

Beckley Mayor Rop Rappold attributed some of the outages in Maxwell Hill to a car hitting a power pole on Thursday night.



AEP expects the problem to be fixed within the next couple of hours.