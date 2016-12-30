Grinch steals Princeton family's Christmas gifts

PRINCETON, W. Va. -- West Virginia State Police are looking for a real life Grinch after a Princeton family's Christmas gifts are stolen. Not only were valuables taken, but even the children's piggy banks were pilfered... all in the midst of the happiest time of year.

"They basically destroyed Christmas for them," said Elizabeth Sparks.

Breaking through the front door and taking as much as they could grab -- Elizabeth Sparks says her and her daughters came home yesterday afternoon to find their new home on Kirkwood Avenue ransacked.

"I was like mommy come take a look at the door," said Elizabeth's daughter, Emily Sparks.

"When they went in there everything was out all the drawers were dumped on the floor all the clothes were on the floor everything wiped off the dresser onto the floor," said Elizabeth.

Most of what was stolen were Christmas gifts; new tablets, gift cards, even pajamas were taken -- along with a number of other valuables.

"They even went as far as to go in the kids room and trash them and empty out piggy banks," said Elizabeth.

"My sister had lifesavers all over her floor from her bank," said Emily.

Taking candy from a child -- and worst of all, this was their new home, moving in a little over a month ago.

"My little girls they were so excited because we lived in an apartment before and they were just so excited about having a house and all they kept talking about is how much they love being here and last night they were sacred to even stay here," said Elizabeth.

Elizabeth Sparks has this to say to whom ever may have done this.

"If they had any kind of heart they would bring it back at least just the stuff for the girls, bring their stuff back," said Elizabeth.

Trooper B.R. Wood with West Virginia State Police is the lead investigator.

We do have some good news in this story... our area's real life Santa, Rod Mayberry, with Toys for Tots, reached out to us, wanting help this family -- because every child deserves a merry Christmas.