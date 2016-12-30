Hokies historic comeback leads to Belk Bowl win over Arkansas

Charlotte, NC

WVVA-TV

Virginia Tech got off to a rough start against Arkansas in the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, NC. The Hokies trailed 24-0 going into halftime. 3 turnovers led to 17 Razorback points as it seemed to be a long and rough night for the Hokies.

However, Virginia Tech stormed back in the 2nd half scoring 35 unanswered points en route to a 35-24 win. The Hokies forced 4 turnovers in the 2nd half, all of which led to touchdowns. Jerod Evans led Tech with 330 yards of total offense and 4 touchdowns. The Hokie defense stepped up in a big way as well forcing 6 sacks after getting none in the 1st half. "I wish we would've started a little earlier, that would've calmed my nerves a little bit but we've been down before. I think we learned our lesson at Notre Dame on how to fight when we are down. I think all the lessons throughout the year helped us tonight and it really showed" said senior RB Sam Rogers. "The emphasis was on the 2nd half and just coming out and going to work. Never get down on ourselves and just come and play the way Virginia Tech knows how to play" said sophomore LB Tremaine Edmunds. "It says a lot about all of us. Most teams you looking at 21 down or 17 down and it looks hard. But, in halftime we came in and got are gameplan right. And we kept chopping away one point at a time" said senior DB Chuck Clark.

The 24 point comeback is the largest in school history. Virginia Tech improves to 10-4 on the season, its first 10 win season since 2011. The Hokies have now won 3 straight bowl games for the first time ever. This is also their first win over a SEC team since 2009.