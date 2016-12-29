Skilled volunteers needed in Greenbrier County

The Greenbrier Long Term Recovery Committee is calling for skilled volunteers.

They are in need of people with construction experience, contractors licenses, experience and licensed electricians to help build new homes properly as the need for unskilled volunteers has diminished. The objective is to get people back in homes as quickly as possible.

"Our community is still in great need of folks that have the know-how to really put a house back together. Right now in this season, the cold weather, our main priority is getting folks back into homes and making sure they are adequately heated," said Arron Seams, Americorp Vista serving the Greater Greenbrier Long Term Recovery Committee.

If you are a skilled laborer and would like to volunteer, the Greenbrier Long Term Recovery Committee asks that you contact them ahead of time so they have a spot for you and you can contact them on their website http://ggltrc.org/