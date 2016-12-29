Snow and wind impacting the region causing slick travel

Updated: 12/30/16: 8:30AM

Scattered snow showers will continue into our Friday morning. Snow banding/squalls may also occur occasionally, quickly covering roads and dropping visibility. Strong winds will create areas of blowing snow that will reduce visibility at times.Please drive with extra care! Due to these more intense bands, snow totals in some local areas may be a little higher than the general forecast.

TRACK THE SNOW ON OUR INTERACTIVE RADAR

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Pocahontas County from 1pm Thursday to 6pm Friday for 6-10 inches of snow.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Tazewell, for southeast Raleigh, southeast Fayette, Summers, Mercer, and Western Greenbrier counties through this evening for 1-5" of snowfall.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Giles, Wythe, and Bland counties from 7:00 AM Thursday through 6PM Friday.

Forecast model guidance suggests that our western slopes of Mercer, southeast Raleigh/Fayette, Summers and western Greenbrier counties may receive around 2-4" of snow through Friday night. Western Greenbrier may receive upwards of 3-5". The higher elevations of Pocahontas County may receive 6-10". Eastern Tazewell, eastern McDowell and eastern Wyoming counties may receive 1-3" while far western parts of these counties may only see trace to 1". Locally higher totals are possible in snow squalls.

West and northwest winds are expected to gust up to 40 mph. Wind gusts up to 55mph are possible in Giles, Bland and Wythe counties through Friday. Lows on Friday morning will fall into the lower 20s and will only climb into the lower 30s during the day Friday, with some mountain areas staying in the upper 20s. Snow showers will continue along the western slopes through early Friday afternoon before tapering off Friday evening. Slick travel is expected overnight where snow falls, especially in the Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning areas.

GET THE WVVA WEATHER APP

Warmer weather is expected on Saturday and with sunshine. Clouds will increase Saturday evening and rain showers are possible Saturday night through Sunday. There could be enough cold air in place that we see a wintry mix at times or even some snow Saturday night and early Sunday.

Our weather will remain unsettled next week with more rain showers possible on Monday and Tuesday, but it appears temperatures will remain warm enough to see plain rain. Highs on Monday and Tuesday are expected to be in the lower and middle 50s. A cold front will move through around the middle of next week, causing more rain showers and possibly some snow showers, followed by colder weather again late next week.