Former NFL player, Virginia Tech DB Carpenter dead at 39 - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Former NFL player, Virginia Tech DB Carpenter dead at 39

Posted:
BLACKSBURG, VA (AP) -

Former NFL player and Virginia Tech defensive back and special teams standout Keion Carpenter has died.

The school announced Thursday that family members say that Carpenter died in Miami. He was 39 and the cause of death is unclear.

Carpenter intercepted 14 passes during his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons. He blocked six kicks at Virginia Tech, tying the school record. He also founded The Carpenter House, designed to benefit children from low income homes through mentoring.

Former Hokies coach Frank Beamer recalled Carpenter, a Baltimore native, as "one of the rocks around which we built our program."

The Hall of Fame coach says Carpenter "had a heart of gold." Beamer says the former player's work with The Carpenter House and other charitable organizations to help those in need "truly embodied the Virginia Tech spirit."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WVVA
3052 Big Laurel Hwy, Bluefield, WV 24701
Switchboard: 800-227-9882
News tips: news@wvva.com or 304-327-7071

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.