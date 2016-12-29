UPDATE: Suspect wanted in West Virginia Amber Alert captured

Police say the man accused of kidnapping a 16-year-old in Beckley on Wednesday is now in custody.

Lawrence Asbury, III, 20, was captured sometime Thursday afternoon in Raleigh County. Police say the juvenile victim, Jaddah Rodgers, was located earlier in the day and has since been returned to her family.

No other details are known.

A 16-year-old girl who police say went missing on Wednesday has been found safe.

Jaddah Lashay Rodgers was located Thursday in Raleigh County.

The juvenile victim has been located and has been safely returned to her family. -Det. Cpl. J. S. Stewart, Beckley Police Dept.

Police continue to search for 20-year-old Lawrence Asbury, III. A warrant for his arrest has been issued. Asbury's vehicle, a 1995 Chevy Blazer, was located overnight.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Beckley Police Dept. at 304-256-1720.

UPDATE -- Beckley Police tell us the suspected kidnapper's vehicle has been recovered but his location is still unknown.

Lawrence E. Asbury's vehicle, a maroon Chevrolet Blazer, has been recovered but the location of the juvenile as well as the suspect are still unknown. An arrest warrant has been obtained for Asbury for the charge of kidnapping.

Officers are currently investigating this with all available resources and further updates will be made available as soon as possible. If you have any information... contact Sgt. Webb at the Beckley Police Department at (304) 256-1720, Crimestoppers at (304) 255-STOP or West Virginia State Police.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BECKLEY -- Beckley police and West Virginia State Police are looking for a 20-year-old man they have identified as a person of interest in the alleged abduction of a 16-year-old girl.

He's been identified as Lawrence E. Asbury.

Wednesday night, an Amber Alert was issued for Jaddah Lashay Rodgers, last seen at the Walgreen's in the 2900 block of Robert C. Byrd Drive in Beckley about 6 p.m.

She is described as 5'4" and 115 pounds, with braided hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray hoodie.

Police say Asbury and Rodgers could be driving in a red, 2-door Chevy Blazer with West Virginia tags 5 2 2 3 5 9.

The blazer was seen on Neville Street in Beckley.

If you have any information, you're urged to call Sgt. Webb at Beckley P.D. or West Virginia State Police.