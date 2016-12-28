UPDATE: Suspect wanted in West Virginia Amber Alert captured

Police say the man accused of kidnapping a 16-year-old in Beckley on Wednesday is now in custody.

Lawrence Asbury, III, 20, was captured sometime Thursday afternoon in Raleigh County. Police say the juvenile victim, Jaddah Rodgers, was located earlier in the day and has since been returned to her family.

No other details are known.

The juvenile victim has been located and has been safely returned to her family. -Det. Cpl. J. S. Stewart, Beckley Police Dept.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Beckley Police Dept. at 304-256-1720.

She is a 16-year-old black female with brown eyes and black hair.

The child was last seen at Walgreens on Robert C Byrd Drive in Beckley at approximately 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening wearing blue jeans and a gray hoodie.

Authorities advise the child was most likely abducted by Lawrence E. Asbury, a 20-year-old white male. According to Det. Cpl. J.S. Stewart with the Beckley Police Dept., the suspect's vehicle, a maroon Chevrolet Blazer, has been recovered. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Ashbury.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Jaddah, please contact the Beckley Police Department 304-256-1720 or the West Virginia State Police at 304-256-6700.