Miami dominates West Virginia in Russell Athletic Bowl

Orlando, FL

WVVA-TV

West Virginia jumped out to a early 7-0 lead in the 1st quarter against Miami. The Mountaineers allowed only 19 yards and no first downs in the opening frame. But, the Hurricanes dominated from there to go onto win 31-14.

The Hurricanes were led by Brad Kaaya who went 24-34 for 282 yards and 4 touchdowns. Miami had 366 yards of total offense on the night to help them improve to 9-4 on the season. This team finishes the season on a 5 game win streak for the first time since 2002. This is also their first bowl win 2006.

For West Virginia, they finished with just 230 total yards of offense on the night. Skyler Howard had the bulk of that with 134 through the air and 63 on the ground. The Mountaineers fall to 10-3 on the season. "I mean they're a good football team. That's the best defensive we faced all year. I would anticipate that trend is going to continue and they're going to continue to get better. It's a new coaching staff, they're doing things the right way and coach Richt has been doing it for a long time. I give him a lot of credit and I anticipate that going forward" said head coach Dana Holgorsen. "They do a lot of different things. A lot of things that we don't see. At the end of the day I have to get the ball in the receivers hands and they have to catch it. it takes 11 guys and it starts with me" said senior Skyler Howard.

WVU will open the 2017 season in Landover, MD against Virginia Tech on Sept 2.