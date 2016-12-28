Belk Bowl Report: Hokies aiming for 3 straight bowl wins

Charlotte, NC

Heading to Charlotte where Virginia Tech is less than 24 hours away from taking on Arkansas in the Belk Bowl. These two have had quite the history when it comes to the postseason, but only one will be trying to make history tomorrow night.

The Hokies will be gunning for their third bowl win in a row at Bank of America Stadium, something they've never done in their storied history. Thursday will mark their 24 straight bowl appearance which is the longest current streak in the country. They are 13-17 all time in the postseason, and accomplishing something this program hasn't seen before would be a good way to end the 2016 campaign. "Going back to last year we were one of the few teams to win back to back. Now making it 3 in a row something no Virginia Tech team has done will make it special. As a senior ending my career at Tech that would be pretty special" said senior Ken Ekanem.

Now to the battle on the field where Arkansas will have a hard time containing Hokie QB Jerod Evans. The junior out Dallas has passed for over 3300 yards and 27 tds while adding 759 yards on the ground to go with 10 scores in his first season at the helm. The Razorbacks have struggled with these types of QBs going down in games against Texas A&M, Alabama, and Auburn. Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema says Evans is a once in a lifetime player, and he's a unique challenge for his guys. "Because he is gifted in a couple of different areas you can't just lock him into one thing, you got to understand him and defend everything. Its a tremendous challenge and I think our kids are locked in. The other thing is just to tackle him. We've had tackling drills for the last month on a quarterback and that's not something you go through on a daily basis" said Bielema.