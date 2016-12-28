Shanghai Parade on Sunday in Lewisburg - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Shanghai Parade on Sunday in Lewisburg

By Austin Davis, Multimedia Journalist
GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVVA) -

On Sunday, the tradition of Lewisburg's New Year's Day Shanghai Parade continues.

The Parade usually begins at noon, but since New Year's falls on a Sunday this year, the parade will begin at 2 PM with lining up on Lee Street beginning at 1 PM. The parade originated in the mid 1800's around the time of the Civil War. Officials say this is not your typical parade. It's much more whimsical and they expect more fun to be had this year.

"It's also a really good way on New Years Day to see your neighbors and everybody gets out and we usually have at least 2,000 people that come and see the parade. So, it's really a good time to greet each other and get out of the house," said Dr. Mary Ann Mann, Shanghai Parade Chairperson.

Organizers encourage everyone who wants to, to join in the fun. If you march, you get a $2 bill for your trouble.
 

