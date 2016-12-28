Bridge in Rupert washed away

Flood victims are still experiencing hardship after the June floods. In Rupert, families can't cross the waterway due to their bridge being out.

"It's put a pretty big damper. I mean, it was very very rough because my grandma lived over there and she passed away in the flood," said the daughter of one of the landowners, Summer Hinkle.

The families are trying to regain normalcy and rebuild their homes, but before they do, they have to get through the obstruction in the road.

"The creek that's right here, my dad and several other people kind of somewhat made a road to go through the creek, but like right now, there isn't a road because the water is up," Hinkle said.

"Samaritan's Purse has approved funding and within their process they have approval to build this house, but it's across this waterway. They can't go across the waterway to build a house," Secretary of Region I for Mennonite Disaster Service, Rodney Burkholder, said.

The flowing water makes it impossible for families to get across to their land where homes once stood. But their prayers may be answered with the help of organizations willing to build the bridge.

"This ended up being handed off to Habibi and Tony [of Neighbors Loving Neighbors], and Tony said, 'I'll build it.' The funding has yet to be determined. I'm not sure where that's coming from, but having somebody just to sign on to build it is huge," said Burkholder.

While the cost of the new bridge has yet to be determined, it is known that the bridge will be 85 feet. The Mennonite Disaster Service is allowed to build bridges up to 40 feet, which proves there are still obstacles for Mennonite Disaster Service and Neighbors Loving Neighbors, but it's a step in the right direction to get these families back to normal.