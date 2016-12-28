Cold, wind, and snow to end the week

Updated: 12/29/16: 10:00AM

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Pocahontas County from 1pm Thursday to 6pm Friday for 4-8 inches of snow.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for western Greenbrier, southeast Raleigh, southeast Fayette, Summers and Mercer counties for 2-5 inches of snow (1PM Thurs-6PM Fri).

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Giles, Wythe, and Bland counties from 7:00 AM Thursday through 6PM friday.

Current Watches, Warnings, Advisories

As NW winds pick up behind a departing cold front, snow showers will begin to develop from N to S Thursday afternoon-Thursday night. Snow showers will then continue through Thursday night and most of Friday, before tapering by Saturday AM.

Forecast model guidance suggests that our western slopes (Mercer, southeast Raleigh/Fayette, Summers and western Greenbrier counties) may receive around 2-5" of snow through Saturday AM. Western Greenbrier may receive upwards of 5". The higher elevations of Pocahontas County may receive 4-8". Eastern Tazewell, eastern McDowell and eastern Wyoming counties may receive 1-3" while far western parts of these counties may only see trace to 1".

Snow amounts will be less in Bland, Wythe, Giles, Buchanan and eastern Greenbrier counties where a trace to 1" is more likely. Locally higher amount are possible in these areas at higher elevations.

Prepare for tricky travel/snow covered roads in many spots Thursday evening through Saturday morning, especially if snow banding/squalls occur.

In addition to the potential for wintry precipitation, we will also be cold and blustery to end the week. NW winds in the 10-20mph range are likely Thursday PM - Friday PM, and gusts may reach the 30-50 mph range at times. Temps will start in the upper 30s/low 40s Thursday AM, and will fall into the 20s by Thursday evening; we'll then struggle to make it out of the upper 20s/low 30s on Friday. Wind chills will likely fall into the teens and single digits by Thursday night, and stay there through Friday. BUNDLE UP!

GET THE WVVA WEATHER APP