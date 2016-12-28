Cold, wind, and snow to end the week

Updated: 12/29/16: 10:00AM
A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for Pocahontas County from 1pm Thursday to 6pm Friday for 4-8 inches of snow.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for western Greenbrier, southeast Raleigh, southeast Fayette, Summers and Mercer counties for 2-5 inches of snow (1PM Thurs-6PM Fri).
A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Giles, Wythe, and Bland counties from 7:00 AM Thursday through 6PM friday.
Current Watches, Warnings, Advisories
As NW winds pick up behind a departing cold front, snow showers will begin to develop from N to S Thursday afternoon-Thursday night. Snow showers will then continue through Thursday night and most of Friday, before tapering by Saturday AM.
Forecast model guidance suggests that our western slopes (Mercer, southeast Raleigh/Fayette, Summers and western Greenbrier counties) may receive around 2-5" of snow through Saturday AM. Western Greenbrier may receive upwards of 5". The higher elevations of Pocahontas County may receive 4-8". Eastern Tazewell, eastern McDowell and eastern Wyoming counties may receive 1-3" while far western parts of these counties may only see trace to 1".
Snow amounts will be less in Bland, Wythe, Giles, Buchanan and eastern Greenbrier counties where a trace to 1" is more likely. Locally higher amount are possible in these areas at higher elevations.
Prepare for tricky travel/snow covered roads in many spots Thursday evening through Saturday morning, especially if snow banding/squalls occur.
In addition to the potential for wintry precipitation, we will also be cold and blustery to end the week. NW winds in the 10-20mph range are likely Thursday PM - Friday PM, and gusts may reach the 30-50 mph range at times. Temps will start in the upper 30s/low 40s Thursday AM, and will fall into the 20s by Thursday evening; we'll then struggle to make it out of the upper 20s/low 30s on Friday. Wind chills will likely fall into the teens and single digits by Thursday night, and stay there through Friday. BUNDLE UP!
Can't Find Something?
WVVA
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WVVA. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.