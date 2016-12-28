New Raleigh County sheriff outlines part of plan to fight crime

BECKLEY (WVVA) Raleigh County Sheriff Scott Van Meter was sworn into office on Tuesday, replacing two-term Sheriff Steve Tanner.



Van Meter brings decades of experience from the West Virginia State Police, where he previously headed up the agency's drug unit. But when it comes to his strategy for fighting crime, his answer might surprise you.



"We're not going to arrest our way out of this problem. We have to get more involved in helping people, not just arresting people. We need to work with individuals and groups to get these people off drugs."



Van Meter was sworn into office on Tuesday using two bibles carried during the civil war by his great great grandfathers. "I imagine what these men went through and I think there's nothing we can't take care of."



The new sheriff will have his own war when he assumes office in January: a county with one of the highest crime rates in the state and a leader in drug overdoses. "The number one thing is the drug problem. It causes things like the burglaries, the crimes against women and children."



A high crime rate will not be the only challenge for the new sheriff. According to Raleigh County Commission Pres. Dave Tolliver, the county also has one of the highest caseloads in the state when it comes to the judicial docket. He said Van Meter will have to work with the Raleigh County Commission to keep the jail bill from siphoning off funds from other county priorities.



"The backlog in Raleigh County is tremendous. We've got to get these people out of jail quicker. And with Judge Dimlich coming on board, obviously, that's going to help tremendously in getting the backlog caught up, getting these people out of jail, the non-violent offenders."



Half the battle for Van Meter, though, starts with catching some of the non-violent offenders early before they fall through the cracks. "We need to work with individuals and groups and get these people off of drugs."



Van Meter also said stepping up cooperation with other local police agencies will be a top priority when he assumes office on January 1, 2017.

