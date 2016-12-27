Mercer County authorities prep for NYE festivities

On Saturday a ball made of C-D ROMs will drop and Mercer County police and fire officials are prepping themselves and residents for the big night.

In Princeton, the fire department will help lower the ball but they'll also have officers and firefighters patrolling the streets.

"We always have the extra people out working the areas," said Captain Keith Compton with the Princeton Police Department.

Princeton, Bluefield and Mercer County authorities tell me that they know the appeal of ringing in the new year on new year's eve and they say they will be out in droves making sure that residents are safe and that everything runs smoothly but they're also asking residents to use those common sense practices when out about and celebrating the new year.

"If you're drinking you're always apt to be a little more free with your actions so be careful who is around you and if you're going to be celebrating make sure you have friends around you you can trust. You get in a crowd with strangers you don't know what could happen," said Compton.

Meanwhile Bluefield fire chief says there will be extra firefighters and police officers on hand as is protocol.

"We just treat it like another event, just like we do for any other big event that the city has. We'll work a couple of extra people that day just to maintain the event," said Bluefield Fire Chief Rick Cary.