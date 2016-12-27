Mercer County authorities prep for NYE festivities

Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Greenbrier County.More >>
Greenbrier County Sheriff's department is confirming that one person is dead after a single vehicle accident that occurred along US Route 219 north of Lewisburg.More >>
West Virginia State Police Troopers arrest Kevin Roark of Anawalt for an armed robbery in Maybeury back on June 25, as well as a domestic violence charge relating to an incident Sunday.More >>
An 8-year-old boy from Tazewell is in the midst of training his 11-month-old horse for an upcoming show. At the Tazewell Fairgrounds, Tommy McCloud is training his horse... or, trying to, at least.More >>
West Virginia University is establishing a new security policy for fans entering sports events.More >>
A local business celebrated their 1-year anniversary under current ownership today in Bluefield. Casablanca is a locally owned stored, focusing on women's apparel and accessories.More >>
For skaters at the park next to the recreation center in Princeton, it's more than fun, it's a labor of love and a lifestyle.More >>
