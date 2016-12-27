Hinton considering expanding weekly Amtrak stops to 7

Hinton, this year, was already looking at a mini-renaissance. Now, Amtrak is add to the excitement with the news that the rail service is considering expanding its three-times-weekly stops to seven.

Amtrak thinks the expansion could boost ridership on its Cardinal Line that links Chicago and Washington, D.C. However, Hinton needs to address infrastructure if it hopes to attract more tourists.

"There's things we don't have in place that I think this will necessitate. Part of that would either be through a Uber or a local taxi service to provide transportation to and from the train. Parking is also an issue at the train station. It's very limited. We would need to address that. The city of Hinton has entered into some discussions on how to address some of those issues," said Jack David Woodrum, Summers County Commission President.

Federal funding is available to make the Amtrak service to Hinton possible.