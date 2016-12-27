Belk Bowl Report 12/27: Hospital visit brings joy and reflection for Hokies

Charlotte, NC

WVVA-TV

Heading over to the Queen City where Virginia Tech is just a couple days away from kicking off the Belk Bowl against Arkansas. These two will be meeting on the gridiron for the first time ever, but they both put that all away this afternoon for a good cause.

The two teams visited the Levine Children's Hospital in downtown Charlotte this afternoon. They were able to chat with some of their patients and families while signing autographs and playing some video games. They big hit of the afternoon was the Seacrest Studios where the players were able to answer some questions from kids across the hospital and sing some of their favorite tunes. This put a lot in perspective for both the Razorbacks and Hokies. Especially kick Joey Slye. The junior out of Stafford, Virginia lost his brother at the age of 21 a year ago to Leukemia. He says he wants to anything he can to help kids in need. "Just able to spread what my brother went through and speak his legacy its kind of what I live for now. Just making sure he is not forgotten about, not just in my heart but for everyone around me. I've talked with a lot of people around this event and just spreading my brother's legacy just giving kids this great day and putting a smile on their face. Stuff like that is close to my heart" said Slye.

To the practice field in Charlotte where the Hokies will have to do some replacing on the defensive line. Vinny Mihota will be out for the Belk Bowl due to a upper body injury as he showed up to practice in a sling. The redshirt sophomore out of Fredericksburg, Maryland started all 13 games for the Hokies this season finishing 7th on the team in total tackles. His pretense will be missed on Thursday night against Arkansas, but his teammates will have to move on. "I know Travon will and Dooley will have to as well and they'll both fill in and do a good job. Does it affect us? Sure! But, that's part of football and going through the season. Guys go down and the next guy has to step up and that's kind of what we talked about since we started" said head coach Justin Fuente.