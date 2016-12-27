Russell Athletic Bowl Report 12/27: WVU looking for revenge against Miami

Orlando, FL

WVVA-TV

Here in Orlando where it's just a good nights sleep in between the West Virginia Mountaineers and Miami Hurricanes going at it in the Russell Athletic Bowl. reviving an old Big East conference rivalry. Today was press conference today for the two opposing head coaches. Both Dana Holgorsen and Miami head coach Mark Richt addressed the media for the final time before they head into full on game mode. These teams are meeting for the 20th time overall and first since 2003, and both teams know team to end their seasons on a positive note will be meaningful heading into next season. "All wins are important. there's no question. We've been fortunate to win 10 of them this year. One thing that has been talked about a lot is there's only been five teams in the last 125 years that of West Virginia football to win 11. So that's rare and we got our eyes set on that and that would be special" said Holgorsen. "They're all very meaningful, they really are. The longer I coach, the more I enjoy the locker room after a victory, I enjoy celebrating with the guys. That in itself is worth all of the work" said Richt.