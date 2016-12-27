UPDATE: Police evacuate Trump Tower over stray bag of toys

The lobby of Trump Tower has been cleared so police could investigate a so-called suspicious package that turned out to be an unattended backpack containing children's toys.

Video taken by a bystander and posted on Twitter showed people running through the lobby for the exits.

Police Department spokesman Stephen Davis said the backpack was found near the entrance to a Nike Town store in the building.

The bomb squad checked out the package and gave an "all clear" just after 5 p.m.

President-elect Donald Trump lives in the tower and has his offices there, though he is presently at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Police have rushed people out of the lobby of Trump Tower while they investigate a report of a suspicious package.

Video taken by a bystander and posted on Twitter shows some people running through the lobby for the exits.

Additional information about the Tuesday afternoon evacuation isn't available.

Reports of an evacuation at Trump Tower. Another drill? pic.twitter.com/7HzGulRc0H — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) December 27, 2016

President-elect Donald Trump lives in the tower and has his offices there, though he is presently at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Andy Martin, a 16-year-old from the New York City suburb of Huntington, says he was in Manhattan with family. He says people were evacuated "very quickly," with police shouting and telling people to leave.