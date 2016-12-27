1 dead in Princeton shooting - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

1 dead in Princeton shooting

Jalen Wilfong, 21, of Princeton was shot to death overnight on Tuesday. Jalen Wilfong, 21, of Princeton was shot to death overnight on Tuesday.

A 21-year-old Princeton man was shot to death overnight.

The shooting took place on Union Drive in the Lilly Grove area. Police say the victim, Jalen Shaye Wilfong, was driven to Princeton Community Hospital by a friend. Doctors there determined he needed further care and arranged for him to be flown to the Charleston Area Medical Center. Wilfong was later pronounced dead.

Police say a firearm was found at the scene. But they are withholding any information related to a suspect as the investigation is ongoing.

