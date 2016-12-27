Extra DUI patrols planned for New Year's Eve - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Extra DUI patrols planned for New Year's Eve

By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY (WVVA) The Southern Regional Highway Safety Program (SRHSP) will supply several law enforcement agencies in Southern West Virginia with additional funding to increase DUI patrols on the roadway going into the new year. 

According to the program's coordinator, Capt. Paul Blume, many agencies will step up their efforts with the additional funding to locate and arrest impaired drivers. 

"New Year's Eve normally proves to be one of the deadliest holidays on our roadways due to careless decisions made as a result of drinking and driving. It also falls on a Saturday this year so we are preparing for a significant amount of increased traffic," said Capt. Blume. 

In addition to evening and night time DUI patrols, he said law enforcement will be increasing the number of highway safety enforcement patrols in the daylight hours as well. 

"We strongly encourage those with plans to celebrate the New Year to do so responsibly and secure a sober driver well in advance of consuming alcohol," adds Capt. Blume. 

The extra patrols will start on Friday and continue through the weekend. 


 

