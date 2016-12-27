Raleigh Commission Pres. sworn-in for second term - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Raleigh Commission Pres. sworn-in for second term

By Annie Moore, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY (WVVA) Raleigh County Commission Pres. Dave Tolliver was sworn-in for a second term on Tuesday. 

During the May Primary, the Republican incumbent secured 65 percent of the vote against his Democratic challenger, Luke Begovich. 

Tolliver made significant progress during his first term extending water and sewer service across Raleigh County, and in May, it paid off. He pledged to continue that work on Tuesday, announcing the construction of a new water line to Irish Mountain in the Spring.

"Growing up, I know how hard it is without water in the home. Mines came through our community and sank the water. It was tough. You have to carry water in the shower, to eat, and everything. So that's the primary goal. 

Tolliver also announced Tuesday the hiring of an additional liaison to help cut down on the Southern Regional Jail bill, another top priority of his administration. He will serve another six year term starting on January 1, 2017. 

