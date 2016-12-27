Raleigh County Sheriff sworn into office

(BECKLEY) There is a new sheriff in town in Raleigh County. Former state trooper Scott Van Meter was sworn into office on Tuesday by Judge H.L. Kirkpatrick.



Sheriff Van Meter took victory over Mount Hope Police Chief Stan Ellison during the May primary with 55 percent of the vote.



As he was sworn in Tuesday, the new sheriff pledged to wage war on the county's drug problem.



"Probably everybody is affected, either family members or friends. We've got to get them off drugs. Until we can stop people from using drugs recreationally, we're always going to have a problem."



Sheriff Van Meter also vowed to crack down on violence against women and place a greater emphasis on working together with other police agencies.



"I've been in Raleigh County for 30 years. I've known several of the sheriffs before me. They're all friends of mine and this is something I've always wanted to do," said Sheriff Van Meter.

Sheriff Van Meter replaces Sheriff Steve Tanner who has served two terms as sheriff, starting in 2008. He will assume office on January 1, 2017.

