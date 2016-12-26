Holiday of Lights aims for more visitors in final week

During the day the park just off of Stadium Drive may look just like any other, but when night falls, one could say it rakes in quite the power bill.

“We're around 50-thousand visitors. Last year we had 53-thousand, so we're hoping to beat that record this year,” said coordinator, Nick Harrison.

Harrison says he and his team put in a lot of work every year to make the spectacle spectacular.

Admission is free but Harrison says donations are what help make the light show bigger and better.

“I don't get a chance to catch my breathe from September to January. we're always trying to top ourselves. next year we're going for a million.”

Officials with the city of Bluefield say this is one of the most popular light displays in the state. they say they've seen plenty of out of state visitors as well as plenty of in-state visitors, too.

Even though the light display is ending at the end of the year, folks with the city of Bluefield are not taking a break. as a matter of fact they will start planning for 2017 light display in January.

“We start planning just after holiday of lights closes each year. We actually begin setup in September and we grow every year. this year we've added 170,000 lights.”