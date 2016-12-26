Car fire shuts down southbound lane on I-77 near Ghent - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Car fire shuts down southbound lane on I-77 near Ghent

Posted:
By Patrice Mitchell, Producer
photo courtesy: Ashley Brooke photo courtesy: Ashley Brooke

A car fire on  southbound  I-77 has impacted travel. 

According to emergency dispatchers, the call came in just after  this afternoon.

Ghent fire department responded.4

We are told no one was injured, but one lane remains shut down at this time near the 27 mile marker.

We have a crew on the way so stay with WVVA for updates.

