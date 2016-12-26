Strategies to save on post-holiday gift returns

BECKLEY (WVVA) If you're having second thoughts about the crazy colored sweater you got under the tree, you're not alone.

According to the National Retail Federation, ten percent of holiday sales will be returned.after Christmas.



"The big thing right now is sizes. A lot of people coming in to exchange for something different," said Magic Mart's Carol Smith, who has worked in sales for 33 years.



While the day after Christmas is typically when stores get most of their gift cards and returns, Smith said it is also a big day for sales. Many retailers slash their prices on Dec. 26th to meet their end of year goals.



"At this time of year, we're not receiving that much merchandise because we're getting ready to go into inventory next month."



But for those who wait to exchange or return, Smith warns time is not on your side. "Don't wait until May or June because that item will be extremely low and marked down."

Her next piece of advice may seem like common sense, but it is a major mistake Smith sees year after year: merchandise with the tags cut off. She recommends marking through the price or even cutting the cost off, but keeping the rest of the tag to process the return.

