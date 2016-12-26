UPDATE: Foggy conditions continue on I-77 southbound in Virginia

UPDATE:

(9 a.m.) On I-77 South at mile marker 24.1 in the County of Carroll, near Fancy Gap Mountain, motorists can expect potential delays due to fog. On I-77 North at mile marker 1 in the County of Carroll, motorists can expect potential delays due to fog.---According to Virginia511.org

(7:12 p.m.) On I-77 at mile marker 62.2 in the County of Bland, motorists can expect potential delays due to a tractor trailer accident. The north left shoulder and right shoulder are closed. (7:02 pm) On I-77 South at mile marker 6.5 in the County of Carroll, motorists can expect major delays due to a tractor trailer accident. Traffic backups are approximately 18.0 miles.

(6:27 pm) On I-77 South at mile marker 24.1 in the County of Carroll, near Fancy Gap Mountain, motorists can expect potential delays due to fog. (6:26 p.m.) On I-77 North at mile marker 1 in the County of Carroll, motorists can expect potential delays due to fog.---According to Virginia511.org

Drivers traveling on Interstate 77 between Wytheville and the North Carolina border can expect delays and detours Monday afternoon.

According to the Virginia State Police, there have been four clusters of multi-vehicle crashes in Carroll County "involving anywhere between 3 to 7 vehicles in both the north and southbound lanes of I-77."

So far, there is only one minor injury reported in all the chain-reaction crashes.

Travelers can expect foggy conditions on Fancy Gap Mountain. Right now visibility is about 200 feet.

