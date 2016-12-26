UPDATE: Tazewell County inmate back in custody - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Tazewell County inmate back in custody

Franklin Wayne Carroll, II Franklin Wayne Carroll, II
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA

A Tazewell County inmate who failed to return to jail after a trip to the doctor has been arrested.

Franklin Wayne Carroll, II, 25,  was released on a medical furlough on December 24 from the Southwest Regional Jail in Tazewell. He was to return following a visit to a medical facility in Richlands.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, Carroll was arrested on Northview Avenue in Princeton. 

