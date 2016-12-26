UPDATE: Tazewell County inmate back in custody

A Tazewell County inmate who failed to return to jail after a trip to the doctor has been arrested.

Franklin Wayne Carroll, II, 25, was released on a medical furlough on December 24 from the Southwest Regional Jail in Tazewell. He was to return following a visit to a medical facility in Richlands.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff's Office, Carroll was arrested on Northview Avenue in Princeton.

Franklin Wayne Carroll, II, 25, was released on a medical furlough from the Southwest Regional Jail on December 24. He was expected to return to the jail following treatment at a facility in Richlands.

Carroll was being held on three shoplifting charges. He weighs 240 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to the Tazewell County Sheriff's Office, Carroll could be in the Bluefield and Princeton area. If you know his whereabouts call 276-988-0645.

