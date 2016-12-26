Justice names Carl 'Butch' Antolini communications director

Former state Department of Agriculture spokesman Carl "Butch" Antolini has been named director communications for Gov.-elect Jim Justice.

Antolini worked at West Virginia and Maryland media outlets for 35 years, including eight years as executive editor and general manager for Beckley Newspapers. He became communications director for the state Agriculture Department in 2013.

Antolini is a 1982 graduate of the Perley Isaac Reed School of Journalism at West Virginia University. He says technology has changed the way government communicates with the public and that he will work to deliver information through both traditional and new media platforms.