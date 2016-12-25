Lewis leading the stable for James Monroe

James Monroe senior guard Dominic Lewis has been one of the top performers early on in the high school basketball season.

"I just go out and perform. I just want to do good. I don't like to really think about it. I just go in and be calm and not be under pressure." Lewis said.

Through his first five games this yea,r Lewis is averaging 26 points per game, but the big numbers aren't what he's thinking about.

"Just let's keep winning. If I had seven points and 30 assists that would be ok as long as we win. That's the main reason, that's the only reason." Lewis said.

Lewis not only serves as the general on the floor, but he also embraces being a vocal leader off the floor.

"I know i like to hype them up too. You know when things aren't going right and we need to get our game going and keep it all together, but they always get me up when I'm down too." Lewis said.



ms: First year Mavericks head coach Matt Sauvage says a player of Lewis' skill set has helped him into his transition as the lead man.

"Dom,he's a special player. You know offensively he's hard to handle he's a handful. He might be short in stature and a little small, but he's hard to handle and teams realize that real quick." Sauvage said.

A tough and competitive road in Class AA, Lewis still thinks his team has a chance to compete and make a deep postseason run.

"We have the talent to do it this year. We for sure have opened up some eyes and i really feel like if we work hard and continue to work hard, then we'll be alright. We'll do good throughout the season." Lewis said.

The Mavericks are back in action on January 3rd.