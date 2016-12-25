Mercer County man awaits extradition after shooting

A Mercer County man is awaiting extradition back to West Virginia after killing a McDowell County resident on Christmas Eve.

According to West Virginia State Police's Welch Detachment, the altercation started from a family dispute.

Trooper J.C. Woods and Officer R. L. Blevins of War Police Department responded to a shooting at 7:40 PM in the Bishop area of McDowell County.

Upon arrival they found 29-year-old Benny Wilson shot multiple times.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect, Robert Carruthers, fled the scene after the shooting.

An APB was sent out on the suspect.

According to state police, Carruthers was located and detained by Virginia authorities.

The 55-year-old will face charges of first degree murder.

Stay with WVVA on-air and online as the story develops.