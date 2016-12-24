Fuller easing into role with Beavers

Transferring schools as a high school student is never easy, especially as a senior and even more so when you're a star athlete.Bluefield's Cody Fuller has had to deal with the obstacles, but like most veterans he's handling the change just fine.

Entering his final year in a new place, multi-sport athlete Cody fuller knew there would be some challenges ahead of him.

"You know it was tough, but i have a lot of great friends in both places,but everybody here in Bluefield accepted me really well with football and basketball and I'm just blessed to be apart of two great programs."Fuller said.

Before hitting the hardwood, Fuller starred on the gridiron at quarterback for the Beavers and after a tough season Fuller and company hope to bounce back in basketball.

"Some of the other football guys on the team felt like we had some to make up for and we want to make up for our record in football." Fuller said.

Early in the year his team has done just that. Starting the season off 5-0, Fuller says his team takes a simple mentality.

"We just take it one game at a time. We have a very tough schedule. Probably the toughest in the state. Any given night we can be beat or we can beat anybody. So we just got to bring our a game every night."Fuller said.

Bluefield head boys basketball coach Buster Large says having a weapon like Fuller on his team is a huge advantage.

"He's extremely intelligent.he does things well, he's fundamentally sound." Large said.

There would be nothing more for Fuller to complete the move than to finish with a state championship.

"Every night we're going to get everybody's best shot. With the success that Bluefield has had in the past, we just have to come in every night with a great mindset and we just got to play ball." Fuller said.

The Beavers are back in action Wednesday night against the Graham G-Men.