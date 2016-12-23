Mountaineers improve to 11-1 after win over Northern Kentucky

In their final tuneup before they begin Big 12 play next week the West Virginia Mountaineers defeated Northern Kentucky 92-61 to improve to 11-1 on the season.

Up just seven points at halftime, the Mountaineers outscored the Norse 56-32 in the second half.

The Mountaineers entered the afternoon on six-game win and with the win make it a lucky seven games in a row. Coming off of the bench Tarik Phillips scored 16 points to lead all scorers.

Next up the Mountaineers are on the road against Oklahoma State on December 30th in their Big 12 Conference opener.