McDowell County pursues lawsuit against pharmacy companies

In July 2016, Sheriff Martin West and officials brought the issue of pharmaceutical companies targeting rural areas to the attention of the McDowell County Commission.

“This county has led the state for period of time per capita in overdose deaths,” said West.

“They targeted areas such as ours and other areas and they should be held liable for it."

The commission then voted unanimously in favor of suing pharmaceutical companies now five months and it's reached the next step.

Several lawyers from several different law firms came together at the circuit court's office in McDowell county to file a lawsuit against the pharmaceutical industry they see this battle is personal to them and people's lives are something worth fighting for.

“We're going up against some of the biggest companies in the country,” said John Yanchunis with Morgan & Morgan.

“Companies driven by profit and have been profiting off the backs of the people in McDowell county.”

Morgan & Morgan, Bell Law Firm, and Troy Law Firm have all stepped in and joined the suit.

“It is going to be a tough drawn out fight,” said Harry Bell. “The defendants are going to spend millions of dollars. They're going to do every trick in the book they can to avoid being held accountable."

The trio say the residents of McDowell deserve justice.

“It was important to me that we file this case today before year end,” said Mark Troy. “I want the people of McDowell county to look forward with a little bit of hope. Hope that we can turn this problem around.”