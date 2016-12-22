Mountaineers Gibson gets contract extension - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Mountaineers Gibson gets contract extension

Posted:
(WVVA)

Just less than a week away from their Russell Athletic Bowl matchup in Orlando with the Miami Hurricanes, West Virginia has rewarded defensive coordinator Tony Gibson with a new contract.The deal is for three years and worth up to 2.7 million dollars, plus incentives through the 2019 campaign.The Mountaineers defense allowed 23 points per game this season good for second in the Big 12 and ranked third in the conference in total defense.

