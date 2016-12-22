Marshall falls in overtime to Cincinnati - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

Marshall falls in overtime to Cincinnati

Posted:
(WVVA) -

The Marshall Thundering Herd were in action on Thursday night. The Herd entered the night 7-4, but 0-4 on the road, took on the 24th ranked Cincinnati Bearcats. The Herd and the Bearcats battled their way to overtime and nearly a second overtime period,but in the end the Bearcats pulled out the 93-91 victory. Stevie Browning had 28 points for the Herd. The Herd fall to 7-5 on the season,next up they are at Pitt on December 28th.

