High School Basketball 12/22

Posted:

High School Basketball scores 12/22:

Boys: 

Pikeview 91- Man 47

Fayetteville 85- Meadow Bridge 49

Greenbrier West 59- Richwood 50 (OT)

Chapmanville 66- Mount View 57

Midland Trail 65- Summers County 47

Girls:

River View 54- Princeton 53 (OT)

Fayetteville 61- Greenbrier West 40

