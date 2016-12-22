Car accident causes major traffic backup

MERCER COUNTY- (WVVA) A car accident southbound near East River Mountain Tunnel has traffic moving slow on I-77.

One lane is closed, and there is a major traffic backup.

There was a dog in a car involved in the accident that is currently missing. He answers to Blue. If you have any information please contact Captain David Thompson with the East River Mountain Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Stick with WVVA for the latest details.