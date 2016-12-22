New magistrate of Greenbrier County - WVVA TV Bluefield Beckley WV News, Weather and Sports

New magistrate of Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY (WVVA) -

Greenbrier County swore in public figures earlier today. Of those public figures, Kimberly Johnson is one of the new members of the Magistrate of Greenbrier County. 

Johnson, along with others, were swore in by Judge Richardson. After being a magistrate assistant for 15 years, Johnson is now finally Magistrate and looking forward to serving the community.

"I like dealing with the juveniles that walk through the door, so I'm really excited about trying to help the juvenile system, the juveniles that come through the door. It's also the part that tugs on my heart, so that's the mom in me," said new Magistrate of Greenbrier County, Kimberly Johnson.

Kimberly Johnson will begin her term on January 1.

