$12 million in federal funds coming to Raleigh Co. development site

By Justin McLennan, WVVA Multimedia Journalist - Beckley newsroom
BECKLEY, WV (WVVA) -

Millions of federal dollars are coming to Raleigh County to fund the development of a reclaimed strip mine.

At a press conference today, Congressman Evan Jenkins announced that the funding will make way for infrastructure improvements needed to make the "Sullivan Industrial Park" project become a reality.

Raleigh County officials say already, substantial interest has been taken by companies eying the property.

Beaver Coal Company donated a portion of the old mine site to the National Guard for an equipment repair center.

"What's incredible about it is that's its literally not miles from the 77/64 split, it is literally yards away,” Jenkins said. “So you've got this great economic development potential but you just needed the funding for the infrastructure, the access roads, to open up its job creating potential."

Jenkins says this project is an example of public and private companies working together to help the state's economy.

